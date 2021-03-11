SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will report $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.66. SYNNEX posted earnings of $3.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $7.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $8.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SYNNEX by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,951,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,941,000 after purchasing an additional 384,351 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,267,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,527,000 after buying an additional 568,508 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,173,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,344,000 after buying an additional 83,719 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,079,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,926,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

SNX stock opened at $96.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $97.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.42.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit