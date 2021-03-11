SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will report $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.66. SYNNEX posted earnings of $3.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $7.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $8.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SYNNEX by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,951,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,941,000 after purchasing an additional 384,351 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,267,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,527,000 after buying an additional 568,508 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,173,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,344,000 after buying an additional 83,719 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,079,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,926,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

SNX stock opened at $96.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $97.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.42.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.