Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80.

