Synovus Financial Corp Has $11.83 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF stock opened at $114.75 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.16.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.