Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the February 11th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Taisei stock remained flat at $$9.16 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. Taisei has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Get Taisei alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Taisei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.