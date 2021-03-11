TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Up 10%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.00 and last traded at $75.75. Approximately 10,993,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 4,021,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.84.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. CICC Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,338.87, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,272,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450,639 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,330,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,129 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,986,000.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

