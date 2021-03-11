Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price upped by Chardan Capital from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TSHA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taysha Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.74. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). On average, analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,322,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,480,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

