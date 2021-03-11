TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Brokerages expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to announce $3.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.56 billion and the lowest is $3.50 billion. TE Connectivity posted sales of $3.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $14.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.93 billion to $14.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.21 billion to $15.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TE Connectivity.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $1,536,848.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,700,600.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,446 shares of company stock valued at $35,646,135. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 869,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,295,000 after purchasing an additional 92,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.41. 1,530,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,727. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $135.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.74. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.73, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.