Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Short Interest Down 99.7% in February

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the February 11th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,951,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TKOI stock remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.22. Telkonet has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.
Telkonet Company Profile
