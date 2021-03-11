Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Short Interest Down 99.7% in February

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the February 11th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,951,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TKOI stock remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.22. Telkonet has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

Telkonet Company Profile

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

