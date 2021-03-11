Telsey Advisory Group Boosts The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $100.00

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price objective upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America raised The Children’s Place from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut The Children’s Place from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.27.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

PLCE stock opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.68.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at $8,510,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at $690,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at $657,000.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.