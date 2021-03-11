TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

