Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Holdings Raised by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 696.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 58.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after purchasing an additional 446,380 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Teradyne by 4,217.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,541,000 after acquiring an additional 437,200 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 156.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 449,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,745,000 after acquiring an additional 274,458 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 532.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 304,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,186,000 after acquiring an additional 256,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,988,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $95,627.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,581.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,970.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,011,574. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $108.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.34 and a 200-day moving average of $116.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

