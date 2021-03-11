Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS TEZNY opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $23.14.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ  per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

