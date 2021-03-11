Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TERN. Cowen began coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ TERN opened at $22.90 on Monday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $27.44.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. acquired 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $8,075,000.00. Also, insider James E. Flynn acquired 665,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $11,305,000.00.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

