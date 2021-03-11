Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 19.6%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s stock price was up 19.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $678.09 and last traded at $673.58. Approximately 66,757,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 35,197,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $563.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $641.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,341.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $775.83 and its 200-day moving average is $587.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $362,403.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,063 shares of company stock worth $56,865,537 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

