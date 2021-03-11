TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TFFP traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,116. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $21.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $377.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.47.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TFFP shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

In related news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 30,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $459,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert S. Mills sold 55,100 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,077,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

