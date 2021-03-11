TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ TFFP traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,116. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $21.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $377.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.47.
Several research analysts have weighed in on TFFP shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.
TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.
