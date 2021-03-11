TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading Up 8%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s stock price was up 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.76 and last traded at $45.05. Approximately 1,626,369 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,539,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGTX. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.