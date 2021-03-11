The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.78

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.78 and last traded at $61.59, with a volume of 17545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.23.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.23.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.7133 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 47,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.