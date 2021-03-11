The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,001 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $7,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

BNS traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $63.29. 41,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,472. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average is $49.33. The company has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

