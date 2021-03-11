The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $275.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $200.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BA. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.44.

BA stock opened at $245.34 on Thursday. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $246.80. The stock has a market cap of $143.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.10, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.42.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

