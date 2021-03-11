The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Increased to $415.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $375.00 to $415.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.69.
NYSE:COO opened at $382.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 79.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $382.28 and its 200 day moving average is $351.86. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $401.92.
In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at about $938,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.
About The Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
