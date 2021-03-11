The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Increased to $415.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $375.00 to $415.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.69.

NYSE:COO opened at $382.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 79.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $382.28 and its 200 day moving average is $351.86. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $401.92.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at about $938,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

