The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
NYSE SRV opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34.
About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund
Recommended Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.