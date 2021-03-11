The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Price Up 6.5%

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG)’s share price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.37 and last traded at $61.96. Approximately 128,071 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 122,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.20.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day moving average is $57.96.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

