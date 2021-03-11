The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens raised The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $86.01 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.06.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $83,918.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,580.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,524 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

