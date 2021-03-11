The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 2.4% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.73.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,091,225 shares of company stock valued at $591,044,931. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EL stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $282.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.63 and a 200-day moving average of $244.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $298.31. The stock has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

