The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 425.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGZ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

