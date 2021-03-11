The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Raised to $32.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Gap from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Gap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.60.

The Gap stock opened at $30.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The Gap has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $20.85.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The Gap’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Gap will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

In other The Gap news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $89,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,711. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,629 shares of company stock valued at $680,747 in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Gap by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in The Gap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in The Gap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Gap by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 63,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Gap by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 46,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

