The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 49.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $37.58 on Monday. Vor Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62.

In related news, Director Kush Parmar bought 555,555 shares of Vor Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.