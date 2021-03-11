The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $92.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.10% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.
BCO opened at $82.81 on Tuesday. The Brink’s has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $84.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -331.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00.
In other The Brink’s news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Brink’s by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in The Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000.
The Brink’s Company Profile
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.
