The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $92.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

BCO opened at $82.81 on Tuesday. The Brink’s has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $84.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -331.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Brink’s news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Brink’s by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in The Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

