The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Shares of WOLWF stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. Woolworths Group has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17.
About Woolworths Group
