The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Shares of WOLWF stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. Woolworths Group has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17.

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,052 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

