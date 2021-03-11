The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.65 Per Share

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50.

The Home Depot has raised its dividend payment by 68.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Home Depot has a dividend payout ratio of 52.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Home Depot to earn $12.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.

Shares of HD opened at $259.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.38. The Home Depot has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.13.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

