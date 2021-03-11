The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives $35.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Joint from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The Joint by 399.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Joint by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in The Joint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in The Joint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JYNT traded down $2.28 on Tuesday, hitting $41.71. 254,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The Joint has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.65 million, a P/E ratio of 154.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Joint will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

