The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. The Shyft Group updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.65-1.85 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.65-1.85 EPS.

SHYF traded up $2.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,680. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -465.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,783,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHYF shares. Colliers Securities boosted their price target on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

