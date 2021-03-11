The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. The Shyft Group updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.65-1.85 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.65-1.85 EPS.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock traded up $2.38 on Thursday, reaching $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,680. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -465.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $485,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,521,126.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHYF. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

