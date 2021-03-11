The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives $77.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.90.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,625,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,505,000 after purchasing an additional 157,815 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,996,000 after purchasing an additional 204,903 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,594,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,005,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $63.95 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $64.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. Equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

