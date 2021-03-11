The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Raised by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 0.9% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Truist began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $5.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.36. The company had a trading volume of 661,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,704,684. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.37. The stock has a market cap of $356.45 billion, a PE ratio of -126.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

