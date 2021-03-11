The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Wedbush

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.81.

WEN opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 326,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 780,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 34,324 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

