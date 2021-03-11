The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Williams Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.86.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.84, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

