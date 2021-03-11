TheStreet Downgrades Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) to D+

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BLDP. Citigroup began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of BLDP opened at $21.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $42.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,962,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,634,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,859,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

