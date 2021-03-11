TheStreet Lowers CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. CarParts.com has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarParts.com news, CEO Lev Peker sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $7,165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,404,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mehran Nia sold 596,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $8,391,404.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,409.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.