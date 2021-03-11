thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Receives €10.51 Consensus PT from Brokerages

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €10.51 ($12.36).

A number of analysts have commented on TKA shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.90 ($15.18) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Baader Bank set a €12.60 ($14.82) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of TKA stock opened at €11.73 ($13.80) on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($31.78). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.08.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

