Tieton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,951 shares during the quarter. ADTRAN makes up approximately 2.7% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of ADTRAN worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 427.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 197.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADTRAN stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.99. 9,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,451. The company has a market cap of $869.60 million, a PE ratio of -51.68 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,600.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

