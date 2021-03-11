Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.07

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 2848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.02.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, carbonated soft drinks, fruit juice drinks, and bottled water, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

