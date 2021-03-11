Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

TWI stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Titan International has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $510.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.47.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Titan International will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Titan International during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Titan International by 24.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 176,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35,257 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 71.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 75.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 240,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 103,218 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 55.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 346,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 124,058 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

