Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Short Interest Down 83.5% in February

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the February 11th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.00. 230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,952. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $48.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
