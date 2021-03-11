Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Short Interest Down 83.5% in February

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the February 11th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.00. 230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,952. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $48.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

