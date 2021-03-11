Tower Bridge Advisors Has $2.05 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,370,000 after purchasing an additional 928,254 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,434,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,815,000 after purchasing an additional 885,866 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 27,007.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,073,000 after purchasing an additional 631,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Edward Jones downgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

NYSE:SPG traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.61. The company had a trading volume of 15,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,703. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $121.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.08. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

