Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSCO opened at $160.60 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $173.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.57. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.81.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

