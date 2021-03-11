Traders Buy High Volume of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:XLB)

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 26,287 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 190% compared to the average volume of 9,064 call options.

Shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund stock opened at $76.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.61. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $77.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,228,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,098,000 after purchasing an additional 605,171 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $114,404,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,259,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,187,000 after buying an additional 785,146 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 975,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,608,000 after buying an additional 25,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $57,912,000.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

