Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,625 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,013 call options.

Shares of bluebird bio stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $32.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,881. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.59.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,791 shares of company stock worth $150,861 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLUE. Oppenheimer downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.