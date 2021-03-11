Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,625 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,013 call options.
Shares of bluebird bio stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $32.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,881. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.59.
bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLUE. Oppenheimer downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.
About bluebird bio
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
