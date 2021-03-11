Traders Buy Large Volume of Homology Medicines Put Options (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 441 put options on the company. This is an increase of 748% compared to the average daily volume of 52 put options.

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $455.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of -0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

FIXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Homology Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

In other news, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $6,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Seymour sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $180,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,026,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,843,300. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Homology Medicines in the first quarter worth $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 151.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

