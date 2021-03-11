Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 14,189 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,692% compared to the average daily volume of 792 call options.

In other Triton International news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 24,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,244,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Triton International by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Triton International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Triton International by 1,970.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Triton International by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Triton International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRTN opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. Triton International has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $61.88.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $337.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.52 million. Triton International had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, analysts predict that Triton International will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on TRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

